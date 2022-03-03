David Sanders Sr. -- Denmark

DENMARK – The funeral service for Mr. David Sanders Sr., 90, of 5949 Capernaum Road, will be held at noon March 4, 2022, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark, with Dr. Lucious Dixon officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He passed away Saturday, Feb. 26.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation at the residence; however, the family invites friends to call 803-793-3779 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.