Feb. 15, 1954 - April 11, 2023

NORTH - Lover, Fighter, Father. "There are no goodbyes for us, you live on in the hearts of your family."

David Preston Platt, age 69, of North, passed away on April 11, 2023. David was born on February 15, 1954, in Miami, Florida. He relocated to North approximately 25 years ago.

David is survived by his son, David J. Platt of Knoxville, Tennessee; his son Robert L. Platt of Miami Florida; his wife, Freda Platt of Gaston; his brother, Robert Platt of Lithia Springs, Georgia; his brother, Gary Platt of Crescent City, Florida; his sister, Patricia Ann Burgin of Sebastian Florida; and his brother, Julian Platt of Miami Florida.

David was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoors sportsman. He worked hard, played hard, and was always happiest in pursuit of his passions for the outdoors. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family and friends.

Prior to his passing, David expressed his wishes to his sons to have his ashes scattered over Pickles Reef in the Florida Keys. His sons will be honoring his wishes at a private family function June 3, 2023.

After 69 years of vibrant life, David's light will return to the arms of the Lord through the warm embrace of the sea.