David Pinckney -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- David Pinckney, 78, of 143 Rumph Road, died July 31, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, the family will receive limited guests.

