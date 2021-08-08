 Skip to main content
David Pinckney -- Orangeburg
David Pinckney -- Orangeburg

David Pinckney

ORANGEBURG -- David Pinckney, 78, of 143 Rumph Road, died July 31, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

