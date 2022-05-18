David OBrian Sims Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. David OBrian Sims Sr., 64, of 46 Crossvine Court, St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. John E. Cokeley is officiating.

Mr. Sims passed away on Saturday, May 14, at MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

Family and friends may call the residence of his aunt, Ms. Marian Brunson, 68 Sweet Shrub Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and please wear a mask when visiting the residence. A mask must be worn to attend funeral services

