David Melton Reed -- St. Matthews

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, in the Dukes Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Will Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg,. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Born in Orangeburg, Dave was the son of Edward Lang Reed Sr. of Orangeburg and the late Mary Anne Fair Reed. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Dave worked for the state of South Carolina as a probation and parole officer for 18 years before transitioning into education. Dave earned a master of arts in education from South Carolina State University and a South Carolina teachers certificate. He enjoyed 10 years of teaching his students in several South Carolina elementary schools. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and the Orangeburg Lions Club. For the last several years, Dave had volunteered his time with the First Baptist soup kitchen. Dave had a lifelong love of Edisto Beach and camping in the mountains of western North Carolina. He will be remembered by his friends and family as a devoted brother and son, loving uncle, kind soul, a loyal friend and a “big man with a giant heart.” He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.