David Malachi Felkel -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Funeral services for David Malachi Felkel, 91, of 2520 Old State Road, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. in the White House United Methodist Church cemetery on Highway 301, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the graveside service. The Rev. Todd Horton will officiate.

Mr. Felkel died Tuesday, Jan. 18. The family is very appreciative to the staff of Grove Park Hospice for dedicated care and support.

David was born July 6, 1930, in the Midway community, the last son of Mabelle Stroman Felkel and Hugo Williams Felkel. David was a retired farmer.

David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Annette Williams Felkel, of the home.

David served in the United States Army and was a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree. He was predeceased by three brothers, Saint Elmo, Dahl and Hugo Felkel. David is survived by several nieces and special nephews, Lin, Bill and John Felkel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elloree First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047; or to White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill (803-496-3434).