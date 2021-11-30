David Lynn Bryant -- North

NORTH -- David Lynn Bryant, 83, of North, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Fair Forest Grove Senior Living in their memory care unit. He was on hospice services with Agape Care for Alzheimer's and dementia.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Saint Matthews Parish Episcopal Church (1164 Fort Motte Road, St. Matthews, SC) with the Rev. Janet Echols officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at Saint Matthews Paris Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was raised by cattle farmers in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, with a baccalaureate degree in business. For over 30 years, he worked for Montgomery Ward, starting in the shoe department and eventually becoming a store manager.

In addition, he was married to "the love of his life,” Eva Lou Frakes Bryant, for 48 years, who he now joins in heaven and his only sibling, sister, Jerry Stephenson. They had six children, Alan L. Bryant, Karen L. Bryant (deceased), James L. Bryant (deceased), Diane L. Bryant (Dan E. Jr.) Brown, Jason L. (Stephanie) Bryant, and Zane L. Bryant (deceased); five grandchildren, Timothy F. (Rebecca V.) Hall II, Taylor Bryant, Jacob Bryant, Alexanderia Bryant and Erik Bryant; and three great-grandchildren, Rebecca L. Hall, Timothy F. Hall III and Kaelynn M. Hall.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.