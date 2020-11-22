David Lee Vogt -- Vance

Mr. Vogt was born March 23, 1949. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of over 53 years, Mrs. Dorothy Jefferson Vogt; children, Rena Jenkins of Pennsylvania, Audrey (Bertrum) Joseph, Glenis Vogt Soloman and Inith Vogt, all of South Carolina, Jaguar (Tracy) Vogt of Maryland and Dana Vogt of Georgia; siblings, Estell (Frank) Gadson, Dan (Mary) Vogt, Charlie (Darlene) Vogt, Whittaker (Joyce) Vogt, Patricia (Kent) Rogers, Josephine Guess, Catherine (Steven) Berner and Gardenia (Willie) Barnes; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.