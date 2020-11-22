David Lee Vogt -- Vance

VANCE -- Our beloved, Mr. David Lee Vogt, 71, of Vance, transitioned to Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Vogt was born March 23, 1949. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of over 53 years, Mrs. Dorothy Jefferson Vogt; children, Rena Jenkins of Pennsylvania, Audrey (Bertrum) Joseph, Glenis Vogt Soloman and Inith Vogt, all of South Carolina, Jaguar (Tracy) Vogt of Maryland and Dana Vogt of Georgia; siblings, Estell (Frank) Gadson, Dan (Mary) Vogt, Charlie (Darlene) Vogt, Whittaker (Joyce) Vogt, Patricia (Kent) Rogers, Josephine Guess, Catherine (Steven) Berner and Gardenia (Willie) Barnes; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539). May The Work "WE" Do Speak For Us!
