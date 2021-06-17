David Lee Syders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Lee Syders, 61, of 109 Twin Oak Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Cherry Syders, 948 Waring St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.