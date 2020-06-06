David Lee Jones III -0- Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Mr. David Lee Jones III, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Visitation at the residence is limited to immediate family members, due to COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

