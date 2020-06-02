David Lee Jones III -- Orangeburg
0 comments

David Lee Jones III -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- David Lee Jones III, 34, of 802 Adden St. passed away May 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his mother, Brenda Broughton, at 803-645-8506 instead of the traditional visitation at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of David Jones, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News