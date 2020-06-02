David Lee Jones III -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- David Lee Jones III, 34, of 802 Adden St. passed away May 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his mother, Brenda Broughton, at 803-645-8506 instead of the traditional visitation at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of David Jones, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.