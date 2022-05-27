David Lee Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. David Lee Johnson, 76, of 344 Hodges Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Union AME Church, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett is officiating.

Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, May 19, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 27.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rosanna Johnson, 344 Hodges Drive, Orangeburg; condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-747-7183 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence, visitation, and funeral services.

