David Lee Jenkins -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- David Lee Jenkins, 61, of 329 Huson Cirvcle, passed Sept. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, the family will accept limited visitors at the residence of his sister, Lois Willis, 329 Huson Circle.

All visitors will be required to wear a face mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com