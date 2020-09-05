 Skip to main content
David Lee Jenkins -- Orangeburg
David Lee Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Lee Jenkins, 61, of 329 Huson Cirvcle, passed Sept. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, the family will accept limited visitors at the residence of his sister, Lois Willis, 329 Huson Circle.

All visitors will be required to wear a face mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

