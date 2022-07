DORCHESTER -- David Lary Jr., 95, of Dorchester, passed away on July 11, 2022, at his residence. Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Elem Baptist Church, 228 Two Church Road, Harleyville. Burial will be in Dorchester Cemetery.