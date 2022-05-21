David L. Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David L. Johnson, 76, of 344 Hodges Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

