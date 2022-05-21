 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David L. Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David L. Johnson, 76, of 344 Hodges Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rosanna Johnson, 344 Hodges Drive, Orangeburg; condolences may also be expressed, via telephone at 803-747-7183 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

