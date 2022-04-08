David Kreps Slawson -- Manning

MANNING -- David Kreps Slawson, 80, of Manning, passed away on April 5, 2022. He was the husband of Billie Gene T. Slawson. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, with military honors at Pine Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lone Star, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating.

David was a 1960 graduate of Cameron High School and graduated from Carolina College of Commerce in Florence in 1962. He served in the S.C. Army National Guard full time from 1974 to 1996. David retired as a CW 4 in 1996. He then served an additional 20 years part time with the S.C. Army National Guard.

Born on Feb. 10, 1942, in Orangeburg, and raised in Lone Star, he was the son of the late David N. Slawson and the late Mary Z. Slawson.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years; beloved daughter, Jeannie Keller (Rob), and grandson, Reece, of Hanahan; one sister, Mary Nell Whittaker (David) of James Island; nephew, Scott Whittaker (Nancy), and great-niece, Callie, of Pacific Palisades, California; two special nieces, Michelle Hood (Troy), and great-nephews, Tallon and Turner of St. Matthews, and Jillian James (Harry) and great-nephews, Jackson and Barrett of Bolivia, North Carolina.

Family will receive friends in the church parish hall following the service.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Lutheran Church, 2688 McCords Ferry Road, Lone star, SC 29030.

