ELLOREE -- David Keith Shuler, 71, died Monday March 27, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Shuler was born January 26, 1952 in Elloree, S.C. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Eleanore Hood Shuler. He was the widower of Kathy Deaton Shuler.

He is survived by two nephes, Donald Wayne (Donnie Schuler and John Robert Shuler.

The funeral will be 5:00 PM April 2, 2023 at the graveside at the Jerusalem Unjited Methodist Church Cemetey.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the family.