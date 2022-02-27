David Keener Summers Jr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- David Keener Summers Jr., 81, of Cameron, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022. David was the husband of the late Nancy Griffith Summers.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Cameron Memorial Cemetery in Cameron, with the Rev. David Battle and the Rev. James McGee officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Calhoun County Council Chambers, St. Matthews. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cooper Carter, Wally Haigler, Robert Johnson, John McLaughlin, Jep Price, Wes Price, Bill Price and Dave Price.

David was born on May 16, 1940, in Orangeburg, son of the late David Keener Summers and Frances Olivia Bardin Summers. He was a 1958 graduate of Cameron High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of South Carolina. He was co-owner of Golden Kernel Pecan Company and was a member of the National Pecan Shellers Board of Directors. David served in the United States Army Reserve.

David loved the Lord, his family and Calhoun County. He was elected to the Calhoun County Council in 1979 and served until his death, serving as chairman for 41 years. He served as chairman of the Workers Comp Fund and Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors. He was a past president of the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors, St. Matthews Rotary Club and Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Dantzler Masonic Lodge, Orangeburg Elks Club, commander of St. Matthew American Legion Post 12 and the Sons of the American Revolution Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter. David also served on the University of South Carolina Board of Visitors. David was an active member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church, serving on the Board of Stewards and as a member of the Board of Trustees Church Camp S&M properties.

In 1991, David was presented the Order of the Palmetto by the late Gov. Carroll A. Campbell and twice received the President's Cup by the South Carolina Association of Counties. He was a true public servant and cherished all of the friendships he made serving on the various committees and boards in Calhoun County and South Carolina.

David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Summers Fogle and her husband Jerry; sons-in-law, Monty Cherup and Jeffrey Harvey; grandchildren, Elizabeth Salley Millender (Keith), Tyler Eugene Salley (Lizzy), Kathryn Olivia Summers Cherup (Chase), Sarah Cherup French (Dylan), David Montgomery Cherup, Felder Keener Fogle, and Davis Summers Fogle; brother, Bill Summers and his wife, Penny; and many nieces and nephews.

He also was predeceased by his daughters, Kathryn Summers Cherup and Ashley Summers Harvey.

The family would like to thank Cassardra “Fry” Williams for her love and care of Mr. “D”, and George Collier for his loyal companionship.

The family requests that memorials be sent to Cameron Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 616, Cameron, SC 29030; Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686; or a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868