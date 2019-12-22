ST. MATTHEWS -- David Junior Waddell Sr., 58, of 985 St. Matthews Road, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23,at Greater New Hope St. Paul WOTCCC Int'l, 1653 Goff Ave., with Bishop Paul J. Jenkins, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Waddell will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Public visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
