BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. David Hill Sr., 82, of 145 Steward Road, Branchville, passed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at his residence.

There will be a walk-thru visitation on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wright's Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Mr. Hill will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

All attending are asked to please follow COVID-19 guidelines, and masks will be required.