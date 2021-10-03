David Hill Jeffcoat Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Hill Jeffcoat Jr., 95, of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Jeffcoat was born on Oct. 7, 1925, in Norway. He was the son of the late David Hill Jeffcoat Sr. and the late Sara Carson Jeffcoat. He served his country in WWII in the United States Navy and later retired from the National Guard. Mr. Jeffcoat was the oldest active founding member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was also a Master Mason with the Progress Masonic Lodge for 75 years.

He leaves behind his daughters, Mary Bruce Bagwell of Lexington, Laura Zelenak (Randy) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Leslie Proctor (Ray) of Lexington, Nicholas Zelenak of Tennessee; Crystal Shingler Birdsong (Jeff) of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Proctor, Claire Proctor, Ty Kinsey, Amber Kinsey; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend and companion, Carmen Stillinger.

He was predeceased by his wives, Ann Thomas Jeffcoat, Virginia Hildabrand Jeffcoat; son, Gary Jeffcoat; brothers, George Jeffcoat, Gerald Jeffcoat and a son-in-law, Carl Bagwell.