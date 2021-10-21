David G. Behling -- Padgetts

PADGETTS -- David G. Behling, 64, of 79 Dragon Fly Lane, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the St. Luke's United Methodist Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Ehrhardt. The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.