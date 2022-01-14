David Fields Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David Fields Jr., 78, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Shaunice Van Allen, at 803-570-1655.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.