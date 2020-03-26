David Elijah Darby -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Elijah Darby, 89, father of six, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence.
In respo nse to the COVID-19 virus and as an effort to protect our families and staff while continuing to serve as a community benefactor, Al Jenkins Funeral Home will provide private graveside services at a later date.
Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the funeral home.
Friends may call ath the funeral home.
