David Elijah Darby -- Orangeburg
0 comments

David Elijah Darby -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- David Elijah Darby, 89, father of six, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence.

In respo nse to the COVID-19 virus and as an effort to protect our families and staff while continuing to serve as a community benefactor, Al Jenkins Funeral Home will provide private graveside services at a later date.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the funeral home.

Friends may call ath the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Darby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News