ELLOREE -- David Canaday, 52, husband of Lynn Canaday, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jon Hoin officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.

