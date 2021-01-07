David Durham Reeves Jr. -- reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- David Durham Reeves Jr., 83, of Cattle Creek Plantation, Reevesville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Reevesville after an extended illness. He was lovingly cared for during this time by Jeff Reeves, Greg Reeves, Madison Reeves, Ellen Stroble, Cat Haynes and Paula Hudson.
Graveside funeral services with military honors and Masonic rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Magnolia Cemetery, 401 Whetsell Road, Reevesville.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Reeves Jr., Jeff Reeves, Greg Reeves, Dickie Reeves, Gerald Smith and Travis Berry.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be asked to wear a mask.
Durham was born May 10, 1937, on Durham's Corner Road in Reevesville. He was the son of the late David Durham and Nellie Mae Westbury Reeves. Upon his graduation from St. George High School in 1955, he and his high school friend, the late Buddy Pendarvis, enlisted through the “buddy program” in the U.S. Marine Corps. After completion of his military service, Durham returned to Reevesville to “the farm” to answer the call of his lifelong love of farming. Over his 62 years as a farmer, Durham raised crops and cattle and participated in poultry production on his beloved Cattle Creek Plantation.
He began work at Farmers and Merchants Bank in St. George in the 1960s and eventually completed 35-plus years of service in the banking industry. He recalled that his early days of banking involved the old-timey computer commonly known as a calculator. Durham was a lifelong member of Reevesville Baptist Church and was active in his community. He was a member of the South Carolina Jaycees and a charter member of both Reevesville and Cattle Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Some of his fondest memories involved the barbecue fundraisers held for the volunteer fire departments under his big barn at Cattle Creek Plantation.
For a time, Durham served as a Master Mason at Harmony Lodge #61. Durham organized Durham's Corner softball leagues that brought many years of enjoyment to countless amateur athletes in the Reevesville area as well as many outside areas. He also took great pleasure in participating in the Reeves' family tradition of growing sugarcane and producing syrup at a special “cane grinding.” Until recent years, every year during the week of Thanksgiving, family and friends from all over the state gathered at Cattle Creek Plantation to participate in the cane grinding and barbecue that lasted throughout the week.
Indian Field Campmeeting was another special event to Durham and the only time he actually took a vacation. Here Durham and his family entertained many of their friends, Durham's “Marine family” buddies, and former residents of the community that they invited back to remain a part of this special community event.
Durham was predeceased by his parents, his brother Glennan “Mickey” Reeves; his sister-in-law, Faye Patrick Reeves; and his sister, Nell Reeves Hiott. He is survived by his nephew, Dickie Reeves; his three nieces, Edye Reeves Graves and her children, Molly (Jimmy) Mitchell and Patrick (Stephanie) Graves, Beth Hiott (Paul) Westelaken and her daughter Olivia Boice, and Lisa Hiott Ford and her daughters, Gracie and Ava Ford; and a number of cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reevesville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Reevesville, SC 29471.
