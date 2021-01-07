David Durham Reeves Jr. -- reevesville

He began work at Farmers and Merchants Bank in St. George in the 1960s and eventually completed 35-plus years of service in the banking industry. He recalled that his early days of banking involved the old-timey computer commonly known as a calculator. Durham was a lifelong member of Reevesville Baptist Church and was active in his community. He was a member of the South Carolina Jaycees and a charter member of both Reevesville and Cattle Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Some of his fondest memories involved the barbecue fundraisers held for the volunteer fire departments under his big barn at Cattle Creek Plantation.

For a time, Durham served as a Master Mason at Harmony Lodge #61. Durham organized Durham's Corner softball leagues that brought many years of enjoyment to countless amateur athletes in the Reevesville area as well as many outside areas. He also took great pleasure in participating in the Reeves' family tradition of growing sugarcane and producing syrup at a special “cane grinding.” Until recent years, every year during the week of Thanksgiving, family and friends from all over the state gathered at Cattle Creek Plantation to participate in the cane grinding and barbecue that lasted throughout the week.