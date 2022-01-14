David DeWitt Gurganus -- Bowman

Mr. Gurganus was born on Aug. 19, 1962, in Savannah, Georgia. He was the son of the late Mr. Jesse “Buddy” Gurganus Jr. and Mrs. Lillie Inabinet DeWitt Gurganus. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Gurganus enjoyed fishing and shrimping, but his passion was boating. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Maggie Lou and Connor DeWitt;, paternal grandparents, Sallie and Jesse Gurganus; his father, a son, Corey Savage; and a sister, Angela Leigh Gurganus.