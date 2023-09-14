Nov. 4, 1941—Sept. 11, 2023

HARLEYVILLE — David Dennis “T-Model” Mizzell, 81, husband of Carolyn Weathers Mizzell, entered eternal rest on September 11, 2023, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, with Pastor Damon Williams and Rev. Haskell Parler officiating. A burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stevie Weathers, Will Easterlin, Martin Connelly, Jonathan Hatchell, Zach Bozard, Hunter Mizzell, Rhett Mizzell and Chaz Mizzell. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Chinners, Lance Hatchell, Jay Hatchell, Hagen Mott and Chase Mizzell.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.

Dennis was born on November 4, 1941, in Harleyville, a son of the late John Jay Mizzell and Sarah Bowman Mizzell. He was a 1959 graduate of St. George High School, attended Clemson University and was a dispatcher with Smith Trucking. He was a former member of the St. George Jaycees, Orangeburg Elks Lodge and a longtime member of the Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, where he was the church treasurer. A son predeceased him, David E. Mizzell, and a brother, John Harold Mizzell.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn W. Mizzell; a brother, Charles Edward (Frankie) Mizzell, all of Harleyville; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Mizzell (Mark Christopher) Niemeyer, Lexington; granddaughter, Samantha Mizzell Niemeyer (Gregory Hunter) Seabolt, Lexington; great-grandsons, David Hunter Seabolt and Scout Lee Seabolt, and expecting third grandson, Clay Christopher Seabolt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, 138 Second Bend Road, P.O. Box 155, Harleyville, SC 29448.