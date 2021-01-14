 Skip to main content
David Clay Shuler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. David Clay Shuler, 74, of 105 Percheron Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 109 Mahogany Lane Highway 178, Rowesville. The Rev. Harry Brown is officiating.

Mr. Shuler passed away, Thursday, Jan. 7, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

