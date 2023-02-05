NORTH -- David Cebron Jeffcoat, 71, entered into rest, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

David was the father of Valarie Ann Jeffcoat Smith and her husband Larry. He was the grandfather of Madison Smith-Manzer and Kaitlyn Smith, and he was the great-grandfather of Noah Manzer and Jake Manzer.

David was the brother of the late Marcia Lynn Jeffcoat. He was the son of the late Marjorie Corbett and Cebron Jeffcoat.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and he enjoyed muscle cars.

A graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rocky Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 332 Rocky Grove Road, Salley, SC.

Visitation will follow in the church fellowship hall.