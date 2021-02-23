David ‘Bub’ Walters -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- David “Bub” Walters of Reevesville, husband of Georgia M. Walters, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in St. George Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.
Bub was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Reevesville, a son of the late William Addison and Viola Hartzog Walters. He was the owner of A&B Grocery and Gas, Bub's Flower Shed and Bub's Mini Storage. He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church.
He loved to fish, and on many a Sunday afternoon could often be found in a boat on the Edisto River enjoying what he called the “Cathedral of Nature.” Gardening was also a pleasure of his growing vegetables to give to family and friends, but his greatest joy in live was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Georgia Muckenfuss Walters of Reevesville; a son, Dr. Paul David (Tina Hughes) Walters of Landrum; a daughter, Wendy Lee (Roy Mundell) Walters of Walterboro; grandchildren, Victoria Graham (Jake) Griffis, Addison (Emily) Graham, all of Smoaks, and Merihazel Walters (Tyler) Fiorenza of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Dawson Graham and Grayleigh Graham; a brother, Ernest Walters of Reevesville; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Wash Belangia.
Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church “Mission Day Fund” or a charity of one's choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.