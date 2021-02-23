 Skip to main content
David ‘Bub’ Walters -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- David “Bub” Walters of Reevesville, husband of Georgia M. Walters, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in St. George Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.

Bub was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Reevesville, a son of the late William Addison and Viola Hartzog Walters. He was the owner of A&B Grocery and Gas, Bub's Flower Shed and Bub's Mini Storage. He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church.

He loved to fish, and on many a Sunday afternoon could often be found in a boat on the Edisto River enjoying what he called the “Cathedral of Nature.” Gardening was also a pleasure of his growing vegetables to give to family and friends, but his greatest joy in live was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Georgia Muckenfuss Walters of Reevesville; a son, Dr. Paul David (Tina Hughes) Walters of Landrum; a daughter, Wendy Lee (Roy Mundell) Walters of Walterboro; grandchildren, Victoria Graham (Jake) Griffis, Addison (Emily) Graham, all of Smoaks, and Merihazel Walters (Tyler) Fiorenza of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Dawson Graham and Grayleigh Graham; a brother, Ernest Walters of Reevesville; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Wash Belangia.

Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church “Mission Day Fund” or a charity of one's choice.

