David ‘Bub’ Walters -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- David “Bub” Walters of Reevesville, husband of Georgia M. Walters, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in St. George Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.

Bub was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Reevesville, a son of the late William Addison and Viola Hartzog Walters. He was the owner of A&B Grocery and Gas, Bub's Flower Shed and Bub's Mini Storage. He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church.

He loved to fish, and on many a Sunday afternoon could often be found in a boat on the Edisto River enjoying what he called the “Cathedral of Nature.” Gardening was also a pleasure of his growing vegetables to give to family and friends, but his greatest joy in live was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.