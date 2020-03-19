David Bryan Crockett -- Smoaks

SMOAKS – Mr. David Bryan Crockett, age 67, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Smoaks.

Born Jan. 20, 1953, a son of the late Larry Fulton Crockett and the late Charlesetta Graham Crockett, he was a native of Newport News, Virginia, having made South Carolina his home in the late 1970s. He graduated with his forestry degree from North Carolina State University. David was a land developer and believed strongly in conservation efforts. He, along with Tyler Stone, founded Farmland Conversion Consultants, based out of Columbia. His life was the outdoors and he loved everything nature had to offer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a Life Centurion member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

One of the biggest parts of David's life was his volunteer work and support of the Outdoor Dream Foundation and hosting numerous events that allowed children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses to realize their dream hunting and fishing trips; many of these were on his property in Bamberg County.

