David Bryan Crockett -- Smoaks

SMOAKS – Mr. David Bryan Crockett, age 67, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Smoaks.
Born Jan. 20, 1953, a son of the late Larry Fulton Crockett and the late Charlesetta Graham Crockett, he was a native of Newport News, Virginia, having made South Carolina his home in the late 1970s. He graduated with his forestry degree from North Carolina State University. David was a land developer and believed strongly in conservation efforts. He, along with Tyler Stone, founded Farmland Conversion Consultants, based out of Columbia. His life was the outdoors and he loved everything nature had to offer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a Life Centurion member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
One of the biggest parts of David's life was his volunteer work and support of the Outdoor Dream Foundation and hosting numerous events that allowed children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses to realize their dream hunting and fishing trips; many of these were on his property in Bamberg County.
Surviving are: his wife of 14 years, Mrs. Nancy Ann Benton; three children, Christopher Brownlow and his wife Alevtyna of Branchville, Joie Brownlow and his wife Angela of Lakeland, Florida, and Brandi Nixson and her husband Chris of Lyman; and a sister, Peggy Crockett, and her husband Stuart Harkness of Newport News, Virginia. There are eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a nephew, Sean Seawell and his wife Lori; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ann Benton; as well as a dear friend who was in many ways a brother to David, Mike Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to The Outdoor Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622.
In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the coronavirus, the family will hold an outdoor funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, on the grounds of Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, 9375 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg. The Rev. Alvin Jeffcoat will be officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.
Arrangements are by Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, SC (843-538-5408). Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
