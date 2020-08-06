David Bovian -- Titusville, Fla.

You have permission to edit this article.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- David Bovian, 65, of Titusville, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Bub Cemetery, Hudson Road, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

