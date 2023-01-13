David Boneparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — David Boneparte, 73, of 559 Landfill Road, passed Jan. 8, 2023, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Carol Jones Palm officiating.

Burial will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. Mask required for visitation and service.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

