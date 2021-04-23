David Bodrick -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. David Bodrick will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
Walk through viewing will take place on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
All COVID 19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.