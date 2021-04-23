 Skip to main content
David Bodrick

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. David Bodrick will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Walk through viewing will take place on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

All COVID 19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

