David Bodrick -- Cameron
CAMERON -- David Bodrick, 85, of 39 Pelican Trail, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

