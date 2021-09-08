 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Boatwright Jr. -- Springfield
0 comments

David Boatwright Jr. -- Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. David Boatwright Jr., 74 of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. daily at Dee and Dave's Place, 1539 Springfield Road, Springfield. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News