David Boatwright Jr. -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. David Boatwright Jr., 74 of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. daily at Dee and Dave's Place, 1539 Springfield Road, Springfield. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.