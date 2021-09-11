David Boatwright Jr. -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for decorated Army veteran, Mr. David Boatwright Jr., 74, of Springfield, will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield.
He passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.
Mr. Boatwright was a voting advocate, especially, for the people in the communities of Orangeburg County. He was also an active member of Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy B. Boatwright of the home; three children; and many other loving relatives.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive visitors at Dee and Dave's Place, 1539 Springfield Road in Springfield from 5 to 8 p.m. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask when visiting.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
