ORANGEBURG – The funeral for David “Big Papa” Haynes Jr., 77, of Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Miracle Way of the Cross Church, with District Elder John Govan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Miracle WOTC – Greater New Hope Cemetery.

Mr. Haynes passed Feb. 9 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

He will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

