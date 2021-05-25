David Amiker -- Springfield

A public viewing for Mr. Amiker will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church cemetery, Elko.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that when visiting the home, funeral home and graveside services, please wear a mask and adhere to CDC guidelines. Friends may call at the home of his cousin, Jimmy Amiker, and at the funeral home.