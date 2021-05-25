 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Amiker -- Springfield
0 comments

David Amiker -- Springfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. David Amiker, 55, of 142 Kingdom Drive, died Thursday, May 20, 2021.

A public viewing for Mr. Amiker will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church cemetery, Elko.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that when visiting the home, funeral home and graveside services, please wear a mask and adhere to CDC guidelines. Friends may call at the home of his cousin, Jimmy Amiker, and at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News