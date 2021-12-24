 Skip to main content
David Allen Williams -- Neeses

NEESES -- David Allen Williams, 50, of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John O'Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church.

Mr. Williams was born in Orangeburg County, a son of Carolyn Chavis. He was a member of Rocky Grove Baptist Church and loved attending Springfield and H & S Stockyards. He also loved to barbecue and was considered a master cook.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Chavis; a brother, Reckey Williams; a special sister, Gail Phillips; and other family members. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his father, Thomas Williams.

Pallbearers are Bradley Williams, Andy Williams, Johnny Williams, Alton Chavis, Daniel Jackson, Harvey Lee Phillips and Bruce Chavis.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

