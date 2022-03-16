David Allen Metts -- Winnsboro

WINNSBORO -- David Allen Metts, also known as “Big Al” or “Super Dave,” was born on June 1, 1979, in Orangeburg.

Mr. Metts was a 1997 graduate of Branchville High School. He went on from there to be well-known and loved for his work as an electrician at Hobgood Electric and Diamond Pet Foods. Allen was a big-hearted loving man, who cherished his family and friends. He was an extraordinary son, brother, uncle, husband, father and friend. The last three years of his life he fought a long hard battle with small-cell lung cancer. Throughout his entire battle, he fought like a warrior leaving behind his testimony and inspiration for those who may battle this same awful beast. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Hutto Metts.

Allen passed away March 11, 2022, at home with his wife, children and family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sheinna Williams Metts of the home; children, Layla, Bryan and Darren Metts, all of the home; father, Paul David Metts; sister, Mary Louise Rogers (Dale); brothers, James Metts (Shannon) and Jessie Metts (Jon); and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care of Allen.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 18, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Scott Wagner will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC

29403.

