David Albert Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- David Albert Smith, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

David was born in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Horace Gordon Smith and Dessie Rachel Smith.

He was a retired truck driver with Consolidated Freightways. David was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved spending time in his garden, sharing the fruits of his labor with his friends and family with vegetables that tasted like no other. David loved taking his big cooker, setting up at the church or a get-together, showing off his culinary skills and loved cutting grass for those in his neighborhood!

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Rowesville Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Royster officiating. Burial will follow at Tabernacle Cemetery near Smoaks. The family will receive friends one hour before services begin.

He is survived by two sons, Tony (Jennifer) Sullivan of Cope and David “Skip” Smith of Gaston; one brother, Gerald (Marsha) Smith of Branchville; two sisters, Gail Smith of Aiken and Gloria (Bob) Morris of Lexington; four grandchildren, Chris (Kit) Crocker of Columbia, Amber (Luke) Funderburk of Neeses, Nick (Caitlin) Sullivan of Neeses and Stacy (Mark) Pierce of Lexington; five great-grandchildren, Chase Crocker, Nathan Crocker, Carson Funderburk, Reece Funderburk and Jared Pierce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn G Smith; his sister, Elizabeth Smith of Branchville; two brothers, Gary Smith and Gordon “Smitty” Smith.

Friends and family may call at the home of Gerald and Marsha Smith, 210 Deneaux Road, Rowesville.

Memorials may be sent to Rowesville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 214, Rowesville, SC 29133.

Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.