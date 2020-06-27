David Alan Folse -- Cross

CROSS -- David Alan Folse, 68, husband of Jean Winters Folse, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2020.
David was born on Sept. 8, 1951, to the late Lionel and Ida Shuler Folse.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
David was a 1969 Holly Hill High graduate where he was an all-star in track. After 40 years, David retired from the telephone company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife of 38 years, survivors include his children, Jeff and Jill; grandchildren, Jesse and Bobby; and brothers, Ken, Tom, and Steve. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
