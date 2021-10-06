David Alan Dawson Jr. -- Orangebburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. David Alan Dawson Jr., 53, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Richard Ehrhardt will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the memorial service.

David was born on July 31, 1968, in Alexandria, La., the son of David A. Dawson Sr. and the late Margaret Myers. He was a member of Edisto Baptist Church. David found great joy in helping others. He loved cooking and being with his family. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his mother; aunt, Patricia Jacobs; and a cousin, Denise Rowell Skipper.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Melissa Dawson of the home; brothers, Kenneth Dawson of Orangeburg, Travis (Dena) Dawson of Orangeburg, Howard (Trish) Gaudet of Louisiana, Butch (Meghann) Gaudet of Louisiana, Dakota Dawson of California; sisters, Tonya Dawson of Bowman, Sondra Gaudet of Florida, Tina Gartman of Orangeburg, Savannah Dawson of Cross; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may come by the residence of Charles Edgemon, 129 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg.