David A. Knight -- Waxhaw, N.C.

WAXHAW, N.C. -- David A. Knight passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

David enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He worked in carpentry most of his life with his specialty being inside trim work. David was one of the most honest, caring and loving individuals that you would ever meet. Along with his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Judy Knight and brother, Larry Knight.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Knight (Harvey) and Suzette Yow (Jay); sons, Steve Warlick (Betty) and Scott Knight (Christy); grandchildren, Lucy Crump, Shane Plyler, Ashelyn Plyler, Nicole Yow, Megan Yow, Timmy Duncan, Jeremy Warlick, Cody Warlick, Kayla Knight and Tyler Knight; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as siblings; Jimmy Knight and Doris Carrigg.

A visitation will be held at Waxhaw City Cemetery on Wednesday, May 25 from noon to 1 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following.

