Darryl Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Darryl Wright, 60, of 497 Bayne St., Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family request that you do not visit the residence. However, his sister, Mrs. Tina M. Sharperson, may be reached by phone at (803) 534-0634 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

