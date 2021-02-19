Darryl Roberson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Darryl Roberson, 56, of 479 Log Branch Road, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at tRMC, Orangeburg.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocol.