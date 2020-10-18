 Skip to main content
Darris Jerome Davis -- Charleston
CHARLESTON -- Darris Jerome Davis, 35, of 2605 Bratton St., Columbia, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Anthony and Carolyn Anderson, and his brother, Anthony Anderson Jr., 121 Bent Tree Circle, Gaston, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

